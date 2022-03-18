REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Secures Acquisition Loan for 280-Unit Apartment Community in LaGrange, Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Exchange at 1105

The first phase of Exchange at 1105 was completed in 2021 and includes 198 units.

LAGRANGE, GA. — Berkadia has secured an acquisition loan for Exchange at 1105, a new 280-unit garden-style multifamily property in LaGrange. Scott Wadler and Matt Nihan of Berkadia’s Miami office arranged the financing through AllianceBernstein on behalf of the borrower, Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beacon Real Estate Group. The loan amount was not disclosed.

The first phase of Exchange at 1105 was completed in 2021 and includes 198 units. Phase I was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The second phase is under construction and slated for delivery by the fourth quarter.

The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include smart lock entry, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, soaking bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness facility, resident lounge with pool table, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse with business center, dog park with pet spa and designer pool with sun deck. Located at 1105 and 1195 S. Davis Road, the property is located near Interstates 85 and 185.

