Berkadia Secures Equity for Recapitalization of Two Multifamily Communities in Georgia, North Carolina

AUGUSTA, GA. AND KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital has arranged joint venture equity for the recapitalization of two multifamily properties in Georgia and North Carolina totaling 566 units. The sponsor is The Sterling Group and the properties include Argento at Riverwatch, a 296-unit community in Augusta, and Argento at Kellswater Bridge, a 270-unit property in Kannapolis.

The joint venture equity partner and financing amount were not disclosed. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt led the Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital team in the recapitalization.