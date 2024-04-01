Berkadia Structures $81.2M in Joint Venture Equity for Alexan Pena Station Apartment Development in Denver

DENVER — Berkadia has arranged $81.2 million in joint venture equity for Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) for the development of Alexan Pena Station, a multifamily development project in Denver.

Cody Kirkpatrick, Chinmay Bhatt and Noam Franklin of Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital represented the sponsor, TCR, to arrange the joint venture equity partnership. Berkadia represented the equity through MBK Rental Living, a privately held real estate investment and development firm.

Located on the northeast side of Denver, Alexan Pena Station will feature 578 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with an average unit size of 976 square feet, spread across 12 buildings. The community will offer 46 affordable units for individuals earning up to 60 percent of the area median income.

Alexan Pena Station will be built over two phases on a 20-acre site with more than 725 parking spaces.