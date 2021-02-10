Berkeley Acquires 97,000 SF Historic Building in Metro Boston, Plans Life Sciences Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Boston-based Berkeley Investments has purchased the historic Chase Mills building in the western Boston suburb of Watertown with plans to modernize the property’s utility systems and add life sciences space. Over the years, the 97,000-square-foot building, which is located at 64 Pleasant St. and currently houses the headquarters of architecture firm Sasaki, has also served as a paper factory and garment manufacturing plant. Sasaski sold the building, which it has owned and occupied since the 1950s, to Berkeley Investments for an undisclosed price.