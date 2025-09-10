Berkeley Capital Advisors Negotiates $39M Sale of Westport Village Shopping Center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Berkeley Capital Advisors has negotiated the sale of Westport Village, a 170,249-square-foot shopping center located at 1315 Herr Lane in Louisville. An affiliate of Richmond-based Hackney Real Estate Partners purchased the center from an affiliate of Savannah, Ga.-based Wicker Park Capital Management LLC for $39 million. David Webb, Alex Quarier and Alex McDonald of Berkeley Capital Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 13.4 acres roughly 10 miles west of downtown, Westport Village houses 45 tenants, including Apricot Lane Boutique, Bend and Zen Hot Yoga, BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Party, Deka Lash, F45, North Lime Coffee & Donuts, Q’doba Mexican Grill, Steak & Bourbon, StretchLab, The Comfy Cow, The Wedding Studio, Westport Whiskey & Wine and Wild Eggs, among others.