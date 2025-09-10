Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Westport Village houses 45 tenants, including BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Party and StretchLab, among others.
AcquisitionsKentuckyRetailSoutheast

Berkeley Capital Advisors Negotiates $39M Sale of Westport Village Shopping Center in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Berkeley Capital Advisors has negotiated the sale of Westport Village, a 170,249-square-foot shopping center located at 1315 Herr Lane in Louisville. An affiliate of Richmond-based Hackney Real Estate Partners purchased the center from an affiliate of Savannah, Ga.-based Wicker Park Capital Management LLC for $39 million. David Webb, Alex Quarier and Alex McDonald of Berkeley Capital Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 13.4 acres roughly 10 miles west of downtown, Westport Village houses 45 tenants, including Apricot Lane Boutique, Bend and Zen Hot Yoga, BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Party, Deka Lash, F45, North Lime Coffee & Donuts, Q’doba Mexican Grill, Steak & Bourbon, StretchLab, The Comfy Cow, The Wedding Studio, Westport Whiskey & Wine and Wild Eggs, among others.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of 29.5-Acre Commercial Development Site...

Middle Tennessee State University, Annex Group Plan 554-Bed...

Trinity Investments Sells Majority Interest in 374-Room Hyatt...

LRC Properties, Alpaca Real Estate Acquire 246,000 SF...

Coro Realty Sells Chick-fil-A-Occupied Restaurant in Atlanta’s Buckhead...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Two-Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Vestar to Develop 500,000 SF Laveen Towne Center...

Four Peaks Buys Multifamily Property in Broomfield, Colorado...