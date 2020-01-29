Berkeley Capital Arranges $43.8M Sale of GreenWise-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA. — Berkeley Capital Advisors has arranged the $43.8 million sale of Sandy Plains Marketplace, a 72,913-square-foot shopping center in Marietta. GreenWise Market, the smaller footprint organic grocery concept from Publix, anchors the property, which includes other tenants such as Hollywood Feed, Thrive Affordable Vet Care, Pacific Dental Services, MOD Pizza, First Watch, Bad Daddy’s, Synovus Bank and Panda Express. The seller, Atlanta-based Fuqua Development, delivered the asset at the beginning of January. The buyer was not disclosed.