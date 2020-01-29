REBusinessOnline

Berkeley Capital Arranges $43.8M Sale of GreenWise-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

GreenWise Market anchors Sandy Plains Marketplace, which includes other tenants such as Hollywood Feed, Thrive Affordable Vet Care, Pacific Dental Services, MOD Pizza, First Watch, Bad Daddy’s, Synovus Bank and Panda Express.

MARIETTA, GA. — Berkeley Capital Advisors has arranged the $43.8 million sale of Sandy Plains Marketplace, a 72,913-square-foot shopping center in Marietta. GreenWise Market, the smaller footprint organic grocery concept from Publix, anchors the property, which includes other tenants such as Hollywood Feed, Thrive Affordable Vet Care, Pacific Dental Services, MOD Pizza, First Watch, Bad Daddy’s, Synovus Bank and Panda Express. The seller, Atlanta-based Fuqua Development, delivered the asset at the beginning of January. The buyer was not disclosed.

