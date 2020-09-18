REBusinessOnline

Berkeley Insurance Signs 63,173 SF Office Lease at Metro Center in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office

STAMFORD, CONN — Berkeley Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Fortune 500 company W.R. Berkeley Corp., has signed a 63,173-square-foot office lease at Metro Center, a 285,258-square-foot building in Stamford. James Ritman of Newmark Knight Frank, along with internal representative Jeffrey Newman, handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust (NYCE: ESRT). Belinda Scanlon of Bernard Realty represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  