Berkeley Insurance Signs 63,173 SF Office Lease at Metro Center in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN — Berkeley Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Fortune 500 company W.R. Berkeley Corp., has signed a 63,173-square-foot office lease at Metro Center, a 285,258-square-foot building in Stamford. James Ritman of Newmark Knight Frank, along with internal representative Jeffrey Newman, handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust (NYCE: ESRT). Belinda Scanlon of Bernard Realty represented the tenant.