Friday, September 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Charley-Boston
The Charle, a new apartment complex in the Allston area of Boston, was built LEED Gold certifications and features solar panels, garage parking with EV chargers and other sustainable features.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Berkeley Investments Begins Leasing 103-Unit Apartment Building in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Locally based developer Berkeley Investments has begun leasing The Charley, a 103-unit apartment building located in the Allston area of Boston. The six-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Select residences have patios. Amenities include a rooftop deck with fire pits, grills and lounge seating, as well as dedicated work areas with a coffee bar, a community patio, fitness center and a dog park. Anja Park Design served as the project architect. Rents start at $2,500 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Bronx...

Bosch Rexroth Breaks Ground on 50,000 SF Industrial...

National CORE Obtains Funding for Affordable Seniors Housing...

Thorofare Capital Provides $50.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

KPC Development Tops Out 300-Room Kali Hotel and...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $23M Refinancing of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Commercial...

Pramand Signs 41,400 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

Skender to Build $105M Mixed-Use Development in Westfield,...