Berkeley Investments Begins Leasing 103-Unit Apartment Building in Boston

BOSTON — Locally based developer Berkeley Investments has begun leasing The Charley, a 103-unit apartment building located in the Allston area of Boston. The six-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Select residences have patios. Amenities include a rooftop deck with fire pits, grills and lounge seating, as well as dedicated work areas with a coffee bar, a community patio, fitness center and a dog park. Anja Park Design served as the project architect. Rents start at $2,500 per month for a studio apartment.