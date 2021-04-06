Berkeley Investments Buys Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 340,000 SF in Lawrence, Massachusetts
LAWRENCE, MASS. — Boston-based Berkeley Investments has purchased two light industrial buildings totaling 340,000 square feet at 246 and 250 Canal St. in Lawrence, a northern suburb of Boston. Andrea Management sold the assets, which were originally built as commercial mills, to Berkeley Investments for an undisclosed price.
