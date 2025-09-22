Berkeley Investments Sells Boston Apartment Complex for $37.8M

BOSTON — An affiliate of locally based firm Berkeley Investments has sold a 73-unit apartment building located at 3200 Washington St. in the Jamaica Plain area of Boston for $37.8 million. Built in 2019, the property comprises a five- and six-story building that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 809 square feet, as well as two commercial spaces. Amenities include a landscaped courtyard, roof deck, resident lounge and a fitness center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented Berkeley Investments in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.