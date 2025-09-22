Monday, September 22, 2025
3200-Washington-St.-Boston
The apartment complex at 3200 Washington St. in the Jamaica Plain area of Boston totals 73 units. The property was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Berkeley Investments Sells Boston Apartment Complex for $37.8M

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — An affiliate of locally based firm Berkeley Investments has sold a 73-unit apartment building located at 3200 Washington St. in the Jamaica Plain area of Boston for $37.8 million. Built in 2019, the property comprises a five- and six-story building that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 809 square feet, as well as two commercial spaces. Amenities include a landscaped courtyard, roof deck, resident lounge and a fitness center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented Berkeley Investments in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

