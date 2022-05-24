Berkeley Investments to Develop 200,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, MASS. — Boston-based Berkeley Investments will develop Billerica Crossing, a 200,000-square-foot life sciences facility that will be located north of the state capital. Brian Morrissey, Michael Restivo, Martha Nay, Lenny Pierce and David Coffman of JLL represented Boston-based Cabot Corp. in its sale of the 18-acre tract to Berkeley Investments. Cabot owns and operates a research and development facility on the adjacent parcel. A construction timeline was not disclosed.