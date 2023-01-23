Berkeley Partners Acquires 215,575 SF Warehouse in Mansfield, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

MANSFIELD, MASS. — Locally based investment firm Berkeley Partners has acquired a 215,575-square-foot warehouse in the southern Boston suburb of Mansfield. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to an affiliate of global automotive manufacturer Stellantis, which also owned the facility and has agreed to lease back the space. Michael Restivo, Joe Fabiano, Dave MacDonald and Lenny Pierce of JLL negotiated the sale-leaseback. Brett Paulsrud, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.