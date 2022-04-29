Berkeley Partners Acquires 42,080 SF Industrial Building in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Berkeley Partners, an investment firm with offices in Dallas and San Francisco, has acquired a 42,080-square-foot industrial building in Coppell, located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Jeremy Mojica and Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction, which included land for future development. The seller was an entity doing business as Alford Coppell Real Estate Holdings LLC.