Berkeley Partners Acquires 42,080 SF Industrial Building in Coppell, Texas
COPPELL, TEXAS — Berkeley Partners, an investment firm with offices in Dallas and San Francisco, has acquired a 42,080-square-foot industrial building in Coppell, located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Jeremy Mojica and Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction, which included land for future development. The seller was an entity doing business as Alford Coppell Real Estate Holdings LLC.
