REBusinessOnline

Berkeley Partners Acquires Industrial Property in Medway, Massachusetts, for $16.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

MEDWAY, MASS. — Berkeley Partners, a California-based investment firm, has acquired a 162,736-square-foot industrial property in Medway, approximately 30 miles southwest of Boston. The sales price was $16.6 million. Located at 51 Alder St., the property features 24-foot clear heights and convenient access to Interstate 495. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent leased to tenants including Verizon Wireless. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington and Doug Jacoby led a CBRE team that represented the seller, Conroy Development, in the transaction. The team also procured Berkeley Partners as the buyer.

