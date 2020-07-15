REBusinessOnline

Berkeley Partners Buys 411,485 SF Industrial Property in Colorado for $49M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

333-335-Centennial-Pkwy-Louisville-CO

At the time of sale, the 411,485-square-foot industrial building at 333-335 Centennial Parkway in Louisville, Colo., was fully leased to six tenants.

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Berkeley Partners has acquired a multi-tenant industrial building located at 333-335 Centennial Parkway in Louisville. DPC Cos. and Long Wharf Capital sold the asset for $49 million.

Situated on 24.9 acres, the 411,485-square-foot building features dock-high and drive-in loading, heavy power, sprinklers, 28-foot clear heights, ample parking and fiber connectivity. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to six tenants.

Last year, the property underwent building improvements, including a new roof, improved entries, an updated façade and new monument signage. The building was originally constructed in 1995.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger, Jim Bolt, Jessica Osternick and Jeremy Kroner of CBRE’s Denver and Boulder, Colo., offices represented the sellers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  