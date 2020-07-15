Berkeley Partners Buys 411,485 SF Industrial Property in Colorado for $49M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

At the time of sale, the 411,485-square-foot industrial building at 333-335 Centennial Parkway in Louisville, Colo., was fully leased to six tenants.

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Berkeley Partners has acquired a multi-tenant industrial building located at 333-335 Centennial Parkway in Louisville. DPC Cos. and Long Wharf Capital sold the asset for $49 million.

Situated on 24.9 acres, the 411,485-square-foot building features dock-high and drive-in loading, heavy power, sprinklers, 28-foot clear heights, ample parking and fiber connectivity. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to six tenants.

Last year, the property underwent building improvements, including a new roof, improved entries, an updated façade and new monument signage. The building was originally constructed in 1995.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger, Jim Bolt, Jessica Osternick and Jeremy Kroner of CBRE’s Denver and Boulder, Colo., offices represented the sellers.