Berkeley Partners Buys Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Phoenix for $25.5M

The industrial building at 235 E. Pima St. in Phoenix is part of a three-building industrial property that sold for $25.5 million.

PHOENIX AND CHANDLER, ARIZ. — San Francisco-based Berkeley Partners has acquired a three-building industrial portfolio located in Phoenix and Chandler for $25.5 million. The seller was a joint venture between Bird Dog Industrial, HPI and Long Wharf Capital.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction. Ken McQueen, Chris McClurg and Blake Peters of Lee & Associates provided market advisory.

Totaling 156,112 square feet, the portfolio was 100 percent leased to four tenants at the time of sale. The portfolio includes 235 E. Pima St. in Phoenix and 5740 W. Oakland St. and 481 N. Dean Ave. in Chandler.

