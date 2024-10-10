Berkeley Partners Sells 97,240 SF Pima Street Logistics Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Berkeley Partners has completed the disposition of Pima Street Logistics Center, a standalone industrial building on 4.2 acres in Phoenix, to Ares Management Real Estate fund for an undisclosed price.

Situated in the city’s Sky Harbor submarket, the 97,240-square-foot Pima Street Logistics Center offers a multi-tenant layout, multiple storefronts, LED lighting and approximately 0.5 acres of secured yard. At the time of sale, the asset was fully leased to three tenants.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction. Ares Industrial Management will manage the asset.