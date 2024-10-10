Thursday, October 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pima-St-Logistics-Center-Phoenix-AZ
At the time of sale, the 97,240-square-foot Pima Street Logistics Center in Phoenix was fully leased to three tenants.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Berkeley Partners Sells 97,240 SF Pima Street Logistics Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Berkeley Partners has completed the disposition of Pima Street Logistics Center, a standalone industrial building on 4.2 acres in Phoenix, to Ares Management Real Estate fund for an undisclosed price.

Situated in the city’s Sky Harbor submarket, the 97,240-square-foot Pima Street Logistics Center offers a multi-tenant layout, multiple storefronts, LED lighting and approximately 0.5 acres of secured yard. At the time of sale, the asset was fully leased to three tenants.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction. Ares Industrial Management will manage the asset.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,734 SF...

VW Holdings Closes Sale of 4,030 SF Office...

Tenant Activity Has Slowed in DFW Industrial Market,...

C-PACE Maintains Appeal in Lower Interest Rate Environment

Reports: Google Signs 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 696-Bed Student Housing Property...

Brax Realty Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Two Manhattan...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7M Sale of Apartment...

CBRE Secures $61.3M Loan for New 1 MSF...