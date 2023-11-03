Berkeley Partners Sells Two Industrial Parks in Longmont, Colorado for $16.7M

LONGMONT, COLO. — Berkeley Partners has completed the disposition of two industrial parks totaling 98,600 square feet in Longmont, approximately midway between Denver and Fort Collins. Denver-based CentrePoint Properties acquired the assets for $16.7 million.

Jeremy Ballenger, Tyler Carner, Jessica Ostermick and Jim Bolt of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

The industrial parks include four buildings located at 1501-1551 S. Sunset St. and 2120-2150 Miller Drive. The assets offer small-bay industrial space, catering to tenants that need between 3,500 square feet and 27,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the parks were 93 percent leased to nine tenants.