Berkeley, Singerman Begin Work on 352,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Metro Boston

The redevelopment of Exchange 200 will add life sciences and lab space to the local supply of Malden, Massachusetts.

MALDEN, MASS. — A joint venture between Boston-based Berkeley Investments and Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate has begun construction on Exchange 200, a 352,000-square-foot mixed-use redevelopment in the northern Boston suburb of Malden. The project will convert a four-story office building into a life sciences and lab facility that will continue to house retail space. As part of the conversion, the joint venture will upgrade the building’s utility systems. Dellbrook JKS is the general contractor for the project, and TRIA is the architect. JLL is handling leasing. The development team expects for prospective tenants to be able to take occupancy by next October.

