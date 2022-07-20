Berkley Insurance Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Berkley Insurance Co. has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 757 Third Avenue, a 504,953-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. The new lease term is eight years, and the space spans the 10th and 11th floors. The 26-story building offers tenant amenities such as a lounge, full kitchen, pantry, coffee bar, wellness club and conference space. Mitchell Konsker, Clark Finney, Simon Landmann and Lance Yaskinsky of JLL represented the landlord, institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak, in the lease negotiations. Tom Gibson of Newmark represented the tenant.