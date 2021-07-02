Berkshire Hathaway Arranges Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in North Carolina

Berkshire Hathaway has arranged the sale of a self-storage portfolio in Shelby and Hickery.

SHELBY AND HICKORY, N.C. — Berkshire Hathaway has arranged the sale of a self-storage portfolio in Shelby and Hickery. The sales price was not disclosed. Parker Sweet and Cameron Vale of Berkshire Hathaway represented the seller and secured the buyer, both privately owned companies. The properties total 1,570 units and 219,000 net rentable square feet.