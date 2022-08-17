REBusinessOnline

Berkshire Hathaway Brokers Sale of 278-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Amarillo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Berkshire Hathaway has brokered the sale of Create Space Storage, a 278-unit facility in Amarillo. The property spans 31,912 net rentable square feet. A private ownership group sold the property to a REIT for an undisclosed price, with both parties requesting anonymity. Cameron Vale, Parker Sweet and Josh Cato of Berkshire Hathaway brokered the deal.

