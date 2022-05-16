Berkshire Hathaway Brokers Sale of 310-Unit Self-Storage Facility in North Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast, Self-Storage

NORTH HAVEN, CONN. — Berkshire Hathaway has brokered the sale of The Storage Depot, a 310-unit self-storage facility in North Haven, located north of Yale University. The property spans 33,260 net rentable square feet. Cameron Vale and Parker Sweet of Berkshire Hathaway represented the seller and secured the buyer, both of which were privately held companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.