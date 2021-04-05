Berkshire Hathaway Storage Group Brokers Sale of 1,044-Unit Portfolio in Laredo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — Berkshire Hathaway Storage Group has brokered the sale of the Laredo Storage Portfolio, a collection of self-storage facilities in the Rio Grande Valley. The portfolio consists of an undisclosed number of properties that are situated on a combined 6.8 acres and that feature 1,044 units across 138,980 net rentable square feet. A locally based seller sold the portfolio to an institutional private equity firm for an undisclosed price. Josh Cato, Cameron Vale and Parker Sweet of Berkshire Hathaway Storage Group brokered the deal.