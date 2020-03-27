Berkshire Residential Investments Divests of 438-Unit Multifamily Asset in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

One Santa Fe in Los Angeles features 438 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

LOS ANGELES — Berkshire Residential Investments has completed the sale of One Santa Fe, a mixed-use, core-plus apartment community situated in Los Angeles’ Arts District. A Canada-based institutional investor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2015, One Santa Fe features 438 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts and The Yards at One Santa Fe, an 81,000-square-foot retail component. Community amenities include a zero-edge swimming pool, custom cabanas, an outdoor dining area with grills, entertainment kitchen, resident lounge, billiards, CYBEX fitness center, private yoga and Pilates studio, outdoor theater, fireside retreat, electric car charging stations and concierge service.

The asset is the final tranche of a 13-property multifamily portfolio that JLL marketed on Berkshire’s behalf. The sale of the other 12 properties, which totaled 3,904 units across six U.S. markets, was announced in July 2019.

Blake Rogers, Matthew Lawton and Sean Deasy of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.