Bernard Financial Arranges $6.7M Loan for Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Bernard Financial Group (BFG) has arranged a $6.7 million loan for an apartment property located in Jacksonville. The borrower is Chelsea Owner LLC.

Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial Group originated the loan, which Ameritas Life Insurance Co., a correspondent of BFG, provided. BFG will also service for the loan.

The Class B multifamily property features 138 apartments.

