SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Southfield-based Bernard Financial Group (BFG) has arranged a $10.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 27,819-square-foot retail portfolio across several states in the Midwest. The properties are located in Carthage, Mo.; Clinton Township, Mich.; Mountain Iron, Minn.; Westerly, R.I.; Mount Pleasant, Iowa; and Norfolk, Neb. Starbucks and T-Mobile are two of the major tenants within the portfolio. Joshua Bernard of BFG arranged the loan through Symetra Life Insurance Co.