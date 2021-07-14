REBusinessOnline

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

BROWNSTOWN, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $10 million loan for the refinancing of a 394-unit multifamily property in Brownstown Charter Township, about 20 miles southwest of Detroit. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Hamptons of Brownstown LP. Securian Life Insurance Co. provided the loan, terms of which were undisclosed.

