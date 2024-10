DICKINSON, N.D. — Bernard Financial Group (BFG) has arranged an $11.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of West River at Dickinson, a 234-unit multifamily property in Dickinson. Joshua Bernard and Adam Ferguson of BFG arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, West River Owner LLC. Built in 2011, the property at 2540 4th St. W features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 778 to 1,179 square feet.