Bernard Financial Group Arranges $11.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Detroit

DETROIT — Bernard Financial Group has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing of an 82-unit seniors housing property in Detroit. Walker & Dunlop provided the Freddie Mac loan, terms of which were undisclosed. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, OP Senior Limited Dividend Housing Association LLC.