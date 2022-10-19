REBusinessOnline

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $16.8M Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $16.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a 206-unit multifamily property in Clinton Township, about 25 miles north of Detroit. Dennis Bernard and Adam Ferguson of Bernard arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Oxford Square Limited Dividend Housing Association LP. Loan terms were not provided.

Featured Properties  