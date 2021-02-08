Bernard Financial Group Arranges $23.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Building Near Detroit

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

PLYMOUTH, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $23.5 million construction-to-permanent loan for a 477,165-square-foot industrial building in Plymouth, about 25 miles west of Detroit. Ashley Mastronardi LLC was the borrower. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial Group arranged the loan with Aegon Life Insurance Co. Loan terms were undisclosed.