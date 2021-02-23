REBusinessOnline

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $24.3M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Two Office Buildings in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Office

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $24.3 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of two Class A office buildings in Southfield. The buildings total 315,839 square feet. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Oakland Commons Acquisition Owner LLC. Loan terms were not disclosed.

