Bernard Financial Group Arranges $2M in Financing for Office Property in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Office

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged $2 million in permanent financing for a 21,256-square-foot office property in Auburn Hills. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Auburn Office Center LLC. StanCorp Life Insurance Co. provided the loan, terms of which were undisclosed.