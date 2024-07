GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group (BFG) has arranged a $30.5 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a 272,312-square-foot mixed-use property in Grosse Pointe Woods, a northeast suburb of Detroit. The asset features office, retail and medical space. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of BFG arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Pointe Plaza Development LLC.