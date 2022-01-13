REBusinessOnline

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $44.4M Construction Loan for Parking, Mobility Center in Detroit

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest

This rending shows plans for the project, which is under development.

DETROIT — Bernard Financial Group (BFG) has arranged a $44.4 million construction loan for a parking and mobility center under development in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of BFG arranged the loan with Waterway Capital LLC. An entity doing business as Corktown Mobility Hub LLC was the borrower. Further details were not provided.

