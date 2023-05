TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of Tradewinds Terrace, a 122-unit multifamily property in Traverse City. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of the firm arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Tradewinds Terrace Owner LLC. Ameritas Life Insurance Co. provided the loan, terms of which were undisclosed.