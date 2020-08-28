REBusinessOnline

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $5.6M Refinancing for Office Property in Farmington Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Office

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $5.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 72,607-square-foot office property in Farmington Hills. Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Duke & Duke LP. Securian Life Insurance Co. provided the loan.

