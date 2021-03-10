REBusinessOnline

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $74.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Ypsilanti

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

LITW LLC borrowed the funds for this multifamily asset in Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $74.9 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of a multifamily property in Ypsilanti. The loan is the largest 223(f) HUD loan in over 30 years, according to Southfield-based Bernard Financial. The borrower was LITW LLC. Dennis Bernard and Dan Duggan of Bernard Financial arranged the loan with Gershman Mortgage. Further loan terms and property details were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  