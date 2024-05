NEW YORK CITY — Bernhardt Furniture has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease renewal in Midtown Manhattan. The company’s flagship office and showroom are located at 136 Madison Avenue, a 17-story, 300,000-square-foot building. Mac Roos, Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi of Colliers represented the landlord, Williams Equities, in the lease negotiations. Peter Sabesan and Matthew Feigen of Cresa represented the tenant.