Bulldog Plaza in Provo, Utah, totals 13,620 square feet and comprises two multi-tenant retail pad buildings that were both fully leased at the time of sale.
Bershon Realty Co. Sells Two Multi-Tenant Retail Properties in Provo, Utah

by Amy Works

PROVO, UTAH — Bershon Realty Co. LP has sold Bulldog Plaza, a 13,620-square-foot retail center located near Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo. Anchored by CVS Pharmacy, Bulldog Plaza comprises two retail pad buildings, which are both fully leased. The five-tenant, 10,025-square-foot pad building includes Noodles & Co., Firehouse Subs, Coco Tea, Teriyaki Bowl and The Taco Spot. Meanwhile, the three-tenant, 3,595-square-foot building is occupied by Papa John’s, The Paleta Bar and Crazy D’s Hot Chicken.

Bill Asher, Jeremy McChesney, Jeff Lefko and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Bershon Realty Co. LP, in the off-market transaction. Brendan Lee of Newmark Mountain West represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from the Salt Lake City metro area. The sales price was not disclosed.

