Berta Management Secures $18.5M Financing for Delray Corner Shopping Center in South Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Berta Management has secured an $18.5 million loan for the refinancing of Delray Corner, a shopping center located at 14802 S. Military Trail in Delray Beach. Justin Neelis of Concord Summit Capital arranged the five-year, fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower. The South Florida retail center comprises 86,043 square feet of leasable space.

Michaels is scheduled to open a 25,600-square-foot store in the first quarter of this year as the new anchor tenant, taking over a renovated space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond. Other tenants at the property include Conviva, CVS/pharmacy and Starbucks Coffee.

