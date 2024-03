HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. — Law firm Bertone Piccini has signed an 11,850-square-foot office lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Hasbrouck Heights. The firm has been a tenant at the 200,000-square-foot Heights Plaza complex, located at the junction of I-80 and U.S. Route 17, since 2013. Rob Norton of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Stephen Jennings represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, on an internal basis.