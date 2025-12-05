Bespoke Holdings Co. Sells 67,508 SF Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio in Colorado

BRIGHTON AND COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Bespoke Holdings Co. has completed the disposition of a two-property industrial outdoor storage (IOS) portfolio totaling 67,508 square feet in the Denver and Colorado Springs metro areas. Alterra IOS acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

Located at 995 N. 5th Ave. in Brighton, the property features a 4,890-square-foot building on a 4.6-acre site with 2.4 percent site coverage. Built in 1982, the steel-constructed facility features a clear height of 14 feet and two drive-in doors. The property was fully leased to a major national equipment rental company at the time of sale.

Located at 3240-3250 Astrozon Blvd. in Colorado Springs, the asset spans 62,618 square feet across 6.9 acres with 20.8 percent site coverage. Constructed in 1981 with recent improvements including a 2018 standing-seam metal roof installation, the facility features a clear height of 18 feet, 10 drive-in doors and railroad spur access. The property is fully leased to an established lumber and building materials company.

Peter Merrion and Robert Key of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, while Parker Pearson of Alterra IOS represented the buyer.