BeSpoke Living Tops Out 300 West Condo Tower in South Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer BeSpoke Living has topped out 300 West, a 15-story condominium tower located at the corner of 122nd Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in South Harlem. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects, the property will feature 170 units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, a rooftop terrace with outdoor grilling stations, a children’s activity area, package lockers and bike storage space. Closing of unit sales are expected to begin within the year, with prices starting at roughly $500,000.