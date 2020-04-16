Best Buy Furloughs 51,000 Hourly Employees, Cuts Executive Salaries

The new measures begin April 19. Pictured is a Best Buy store in South Bend, Ind.

RICHFIELD, MINN. — Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has taken additional steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning April 19, the Minnesota-based company will temporarily furlough approximately 51,000 domestic hourly store employees, including nearly all part-time employees. Best Buy is retaining approximately 82 percent of its full-time store and field employees on its payroll, including the vast majority of in-home advisors and Geek Squad agents. Furloughed employees will maintain their health benefits at no cost to them for a minimum of three months.

Also beginning April 19, some corporate employees will participate in voluntary reduced work weeks or voluntary furloughs. CEO Corie Barry will forego 50 percent of her base salary and the members of the board of directors will forego 50 percent of their cash retainer fees through at least Sept. 1. Company executives reporting directly to the CEO will take a 20 percent reduction in base salary through at least Sept. 1. Best Buy is also suspending its 401(k) company matching program.

In order to assist employees financially impacted by the pandemic, Best Buy has partnered with its founder, Dick Schulze, to establish a $10 million employee assistance fund, available to all part- and full-time employees who have been with the company longer than one year.

Beginning March 22, Best Buy had shifted to a curbside, service-only model and had suspended all in-home delivery, installation and repairs.