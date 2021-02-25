REBusinessOnline

Best Buy’s Comparable Online Sales Grew Nearly 90 Percent in Fourth Quarter

RICHFIELD, MINN. — Domestic online sales for Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) increased 89.3 percent in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis, according to the company. The Richfield-based retailer’s fourth quarter ended Jan. 30. “Online sales grew to a record $6.7 billion and made up 43 percent of our total domestic sales,” said CEO Corie Barry said in a news release. “Our stores played a pivotal role in the fulfillment of these sales, as almost two-thirds of our online revenue was either picked up in store or curbside, shipped from a store or delivered by a store employee.”

Barry also announced that Best Buy would pay its employees a cash bonus in recognition of their efforts despite the pandemic. In the next few weeks, all hourly U.S. employees will receive $500 if they are full-time workers and $200 if part-time. The retailer is also encouraging its employees to get COVID vaccinations and will offer paid time off to do so.

Best Buy’s fourth-quarter net income rose to $816 million, up from $745 million the year prior. Best Buy’s stock price closed at $113.24 per share on Wednesday, Feb. 24, up from $81.89 per share one year ago. There are more than 900 Best Buy stores nationwide.

