Best Line Equipment Acquires Industrial Complex in Keyport, New Jersey, for $5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Hampshire, Northeast

KEYPORT, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based automotive parts supplier Best Line Equipment has acquired a 73,468-square-foot industrial complex in Keyport, located in coastal New Jersey, for $5 million. The property spans 14 acres and offers proximity to the Garden State Parkway and Newark Liberty International Airport. The seller was Fragrance Resources Inc.

