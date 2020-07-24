Best Line Equipment Acquires Industrial Complex in Keyport, New Jersey, for $5M
KEYPORT, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based automotive parts supplier Best Line Equipment has acquired a 73,468-square-foot industrial complex in Keyport, located in coastal New Jersey, for $5 million. The property spans 14 acres and offers proximity to the Garden State Parkway and Newark Liberty International Airport. The seller was Fragrance Resources Inc.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.