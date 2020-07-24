Best Line Equipment Acquires Industrial Complex in Keyport, New Jersey, for $5M

KEYPORT, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based automotive parts supplier Best Line Equipment has acquired a 73,468-square-foot industrial complex in Keyport, located in coastal New Jersey, for $5 million. The property spans 14 acres and offers proximity to the Garden State Parkway and Newark Liberty International Airport. The seller was Fragrance Resources Inc.