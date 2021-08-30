REBusinessOnline

Bestow Signs 42,000 SF Office Lease at The Stack in Dallas’ Deep Ellum District

DALLAS ­— Bestow, a provider of digital platforms for the life insurance industry, has signed a 42,000-square-foot office lease at The Stack, a 16-story office building that recently opened in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. The lease term is 11 years. A joint venture between Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines owns The Stack, which consists of 210,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Houston-based Hines plans to relocate its Dallas office to an 11,000-square-foot space within the building.

