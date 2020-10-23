Bestway Transport Signs 67,932 SF Industrial Lease in Wood Dale, Illinois
WOOD DALE, ILL. — Bestway Transport Inc. has signed a 67,932-square-foot industrial lease at 888 Central Ave. in Wood Dale. The property is situated near Chicago O’Hare International Airport as well as I-290. Chris Nelson of Lee & Associates represented Bestway Transport, which is a Chicagoland freight shipping and trucking company. Tom Rodeno, Matthew Stauber and Pat Turner of Colliers International represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.
