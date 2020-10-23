REBusinessOnline

Bestway Transport Signs 67,932 SF Industrial Lease in Wood Dale, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The property is located at 888 Central Ave.

WOOD DALE, ILL. — Bestway Transport Inc. has signed a 67,932-square-foot industrial lease at 888 Central Ave. in Wood Dale. The property is situated near Chicago O’Hare International Airport as well as I-290. Chris Nelson of Lee & Associates represented Bestway Transport, which is a Chicagoland freight shipping and trucking company. Tom Rodeno, Matthew Stauber and Pat Turner of Colliers International represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.

